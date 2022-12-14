LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is at the Now Desk to talk about the rain and wind ahead.

We look at the trending headlines including a new memorial for one of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre, films inducted into the national registry, and the top travel destinations across the globe. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 14, 2022

  • Average High: 36º Average Low 24º
  • Lansing Record High: 60° 1975
  • Lansing Record Low: -18° 1904
  • Jackson Record High: 66º 1975
  • Jackson Record Low: -12º 1904

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
Mariah Risema
Recalled baby formula leads to Michigan family’s cancer diagnosis
Person types on computer keyboard
Michigan State of Emergency Relief Program is here to help
The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took...
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft
A white-tailed deer in a deer wintering complex in January.
Meridian Township deer cull to take place Jan. 1-Feb. 28

Latest News

MSUFCU’s Foundation donates $500K to Child and Family Charities
The revised delivery of the curriculum was based on feedback from working students and those...
Jackson Area Career Center adds online options for Adult Education program
courtesy: Flickr user 401(K) 2012 / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Michiganders who collected jobless benefits can choose how to get 1099-G tax forms
New charges against the Grand Rapid Police from Department of Civil Rights