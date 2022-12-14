‘Remains a threat to our state’ - Michigan Attorney General appeals parole decision

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an appeal Tuesday in opposition to the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole Board’s decision to parole Floyd Jarvi.

The appeal was filed with the Livingston County Circuit Court.

The Attorney General’s Office wrote that Jarvi pleaded no contest in 1994 on multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery and felony-firearm. He was sentenced to 23-60 years in prison and became eligible for parole in 2014.

In a press release, the Attorney General’s Office wrote the parole board denied Jarvi’s parole multiple times since 2014, before deciding to release him in October 2022.

“It is evident that Jarvi still harbors dangerous attitudes concerning women and rape and remains a threat to our state,” Nessel said. “The Parole Board clearly abused its discretion when it decided to parole Jarvi. The facts underlying Jarvi’s convictions which led to his incarceration are horrendous and nightmarish.”

