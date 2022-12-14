Nuclear fusion breakthrough is milestone for clean energy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s one of the biggest scientific breakthroughs in almost 30 years.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday a history-making milestone in nuclear fusion. Scientist hope changing the way we produce energy will bring us closer to eliminating carbon-producing greenhouse gases that lead to climate change.

It took decades for scientists to create a nuclear fusion reaction that puts more energy out that it takes in. This year, DOE researchers achieved just that – essentially combining atoms much like how the sun produces its energy. They used lasers to generate 1.2 times more energy than was needed to create it.

Researchers hope to produce enough clean energy to power entire cities.

“The fact of the matter is it offers a future where we’re not reliant on fossil fuels and we don’t have greenhouse gas emissions due to these types of technologies and that could help dramatically reduce or eliminate global warming depending on what we do,” said Andrew Christlieb, Michigan State University Foundation Professor.

Seeking a safe, clean source of energy, director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Kim Budil said the nuclear fusion breakthrough is the first step towards building a fusion power plant here in the U.S. However, researchers will still have to work through scientific and engineering challenges.

“And now that we have a capsule that ignites, we need to figure out can we make it simpler? Can we begin to make this process easier and more repeatable? Can we begin to do it more than one time a day? Can we start working toward reparating?” asked Budil.

U.S. Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm said this breakthrough demonstrates that an infinite source of clean, cheap energy could eliminate fossil fuels that damage the environment.

“That threshold being crossed allows them to start working on better lasers, more efficient lasers, on better containment capsules, etc. -- the things that are necessary to allow it to be modularized and taken to commercial scale,” said Granholm.

Christlieb told News 10 that the country is on a strong path to moving toward a future built on fusion energy. It won’t happen overnight – Christlieb said we’re at least two decades away from seeing fusion energy as a commercial technology.

In a statement provided by Consumer’s Energy, the company said, “Consumer’s Energy is encouraged by the breakthrough by scientists working on nuclear fusion and what it could potentially mean to the future of clean electric production in the United States. The achievement announced today was on a small scale, and it will probably take years if not decades for the development of full-scale fusion plants to be brought online to benefit customers. We will continue to keep an eye on this technology as it develops.”

Lansing Board of Water and Light told News 10 in a statement: “Today’s nuclear fusion announcement is exciting news. It’s an important development for the clean energy industry’s long-term future, but this will not change anything for BWL customers at this time.”

