No injuries reported in Bath Township house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries are being reported after a house was engulfed in flames late Tuesday night in Bath Township. The fire took place on Seniors Court just off of Hawk Hollow Drive. Neighbors tell News 10 the house was still under construction at the time.

Multiple fire departments responded to fight the flames including Bath Township Fire Department, DeWitt Township Fire Department, Laingsburg Fire Department, DeWitt Area Fire Department, East Lansing Firefighters Local 1609 and Ovid Middlebury Fire Department. Some units will remain operating on scene through Wednesday morning.

Consumers Energy is assisting with shutting off utilities.

Shocking videos/pictures of a fire overnight in Bath Township. Everyone was out of the home at the time of the fire. This video was taken before fire officials arrived. We’ll have more on News 10 Today @wilxTV pic.twitter.com/BqsTxXhDto — Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) December 14, 2022

