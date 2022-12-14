No injuries reported in Bath Township house fire

The fire ignited just before midnight Tuesday
Fire engulfs home that was still under construction in Bath Township just before midnight on...
Fire engulfs home that was still under construction in Bath Township just before midnight on 12/13/22(WILX-TV)
By Seth Wells and WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:20 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries are being reported after a house was engulfed in flames late Tuesday night in Bath Township. The fire took place on Seniors Court just off of Hawk Hollow Drive. Neighbors tell News 10 the house was still under construction at the time.

Multiple fire departments responded to fight the flames including Bath Township Fire Department, DeWitt Township Fire Department, Laingsburg Fire Department, DeWitt Area Fire Department, East Lansing Firefighters Local 1609 and Ovid Middlebury Fire Department. Some units will remain operating on scene through Wednesday morning.

Consumers Energy is assisting with shutting off utilities.

