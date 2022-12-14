NFL Considering New Penalties

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (AP) - The NFL is considering ejections for roughing-the-passer penalties and hits on defenseless players, although league executive Troy Vincent is expressing caution on how such rulings would be enforced. Vincent says ejections were part of a discussion at the NFL owners meetings including roughing-the-passer calls among reviewable plays. Any changes wouldn’t happen until the offseason. Vincent says such changes would have to be weighed against the length of games and other factors.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
Mariah Risema
Recalled baby formula leads to Michigan family’s cancer diagnosis
Person types on computer keyboard
Michigan State of Emergency Relief Program is here to help
The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took...
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

FILE - Arizona head coach Sean Miller instructs from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Miller to Escape NCAA Sanctions
FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA...
All Transfers To Iowa
Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou cuts off and attack of France's Kylian Mbappe during the...
France Advances to World Cup Final
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Spartans Picked High in Gymnastics Poll