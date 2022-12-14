MSUFCU’s Foundation donates $500K to Child and Family Charities

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) announced that its foundation, the Desk Drawer Fund, donated $500,000 to Child and Family Charities (CFC).

In 1937, eight Michigan State College faculty and staff opened what was then called MSC Employees Credit Union on campus, which they operated out of a desk drawer.

As part of MSUFCU’s 85th Anniversary Celebration, the donation presented on Sunday, Nov. 20 was allocated over five years in support of Child and Family Charities’ Be the Light capital campaign to better support behavioral health, child abuse prevention, and child welfare services.

“The Desk Drawer Fund was created to support our community and its endeavors in meaningful ways,” said Susi Elkins, MSUFCU Chief Community Impact Officer and Desk Drawer Fund President. “We are honored to help support the work that Child and Family Charities is doing every day to meet the needs of families in our region.”

“The Desk Drawer Fund has an opportunity to help Child and Family Charities to create the consolidated campus of services for children, youth, and families right here in our own community,” said Elliott Daniels, Vice Chair of the Desk Drawer Fund Board.

This gift will help fund Child and Family Charities’ new services building which will have behavioral health, child abuse prevention, and child welfare services. CFC will be able to serve an additional 1,500 individuals per year said Daniels. They currently serve over 15,000.

The Desk Drawer Fund, named to honor the Credit Union’s origins, presents opportunities for members and employees to make donations to a fund that is ultimately distributed to charitable organizations that serve local communities across the Credit Union’s five philanthropic pillars: arts and culture, stable housing, empowering youth, financial education, and fostering entrepreneurialism.

