MSU Spartans Picked High in Gymnastics Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten’s pre season gymnastics poll was released Wednesday and Michigan State was picked to repeat second in the conference standings. The Spartans are picked 12th in the national pre season poll and host their annual green and white exhibition match at 1pm this Saturday in Jenison Fieldhouse. The regular season opening meet is at 7pm January 6th at seventh ranked Alabama.

