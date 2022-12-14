MSU Spartans Picked High in Gymnastics Poll

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten’s pre season gymnastics poll was released Wednesday and Michigan State was picked to repeat second in the conference standings. The Spartans are picked 12th in the national pre season poll and host their annual green and white exhibition match at 1pm this Saturday in Jenison Fieldhouse. The regular season opening meet is at 7pm January 6th at seventh ranked Alabama.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
Mariah Risema
Recalled baby formula leads to Michigan family’s cancer diagnosis
Person types on computer keyboard
Michigan State of Emergency Relief Program is here to help
The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took...
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL Considering New Penalties
FILE - Arizona head coach Sean Miller instructs from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Miller to Escape NCAA Sanctions
FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA...
All Transfers To Iowa
Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou cuts off and attack of France's Kylian Mbappe during the...
France Advances to World Cup Final