Miller to Escape NCAA Sanctions

FILE - Arizona head coach Sean Miller instructs from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
FILE - Arizona head coach Sean Miller instructs from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Feb. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. Miller, former Arizona coach, escaped sanctions on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, when a report from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process largely accepted the program's self-imposed penalties stemming from a NCAA rules violations case that dates back to 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
-Former Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller escaped sanctions when a report from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process largely accepted the program’s self-imposed penalties stemming from a NCAA rules violations case that dates back to 2017. Arizona’s athletics program was put on three years of probation through 2025. The school announced a one-year postseason ban in December 2020, which took effect for the 2020-21 season. The IARP report said former assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was given a 10-year show cause penalty after he “solicited and accepted $20,000 in cash bribes and paid $40,000 for a fraudulent academic transcript.” Miller emerged largely unscathed from the report. He is now the head coach at Xavier.

