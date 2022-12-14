Mid-Michiganders changing spending habits with interest rate hikes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate by .5% Wednesday. It’s the seventh time this year that rates went up to slow inflation.

That decision affects the bank accounts of many people across Mid-Michigan because when the federal interest rate goes up - mortgages, car loans and credit card rates eventually follow.

“It’s been very difficult. I have to stay put where I’m now. Can’t really afford to move,” said Garrett Pace, who stopped looking to buy a house because interest rates were too high. “It’s definitely frustrating. You work so hard to get where you are in life and you just feel like you’re not there yet, you’re not there yet. When the feds keep raising interest rates, it’s frustrating, it’s disappointing, just a letdown.”

The federal interest rate is now the highest its been in 15 years.

This hike isn’t only hurting people trying to buy a house, and The Michigan Retailers Association said this is a bad time of year to be raising rates with many people doing their holiday shopping.

“It might impact what their credit card rate is, what their savings rate is. It could impact how much they’re willing to spend on those Christmas presents,” Andrea Bitely, Michigan Retailers Association spokeswoman.

But economists said these changes won’t happen overnight. It takes some time for those rates to change, especially for mortgages.

“The housing market is a lagging indicator. It takes longer for the housing market to react to the federal policy,” said Ayalla Ruvio, MSU Business College professor.

The Federal Reserve is raising rates to hopefully slow the economy and inflation, and it seems to be working.

“Fingers crossed this rate hike will impact positivity our inflation rate and bring prices back down,” said Bitely.

Something Pace is hoping will work.

“I’d like to believe and hope so. Obviously the short-term pain and long-term gain is my hope. It’s definitely hard to see that right now,” said Pace.

Ruvio said while recession indicators are mixed people are holding off on unnecessary spending.

The Federal Reserve is expecting the unemployment rate to jump by next year 4.6%. Right now, it’s 2.7%.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.