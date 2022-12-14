Michiganders who collected jobless benefits can choose how to get 1099-G tax forms

You can receive an electronic copy accessible online or a paper copy sent by mail
courtesy: Flickr user 401(K) 2012 / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
courtesy: Flickr user 401(K) 2012 / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic(KNOE)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 14, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you collected jobless benefits in 2022, you can choose how to receive 1099-G tax forms. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is reminding Michiganders who were paid jobless benefits that this year they get to choose one of two options for getting a copy of their 1099-G tax form. You can receive an electronic copy accessible online or a paper copy sent by mail to the address on file with UIA.

Anyone who received jobless benefits this year will receive Form 1099-G Certain Government Payments as proof of income and how much income tax was withheld this year.

Claimants have until Jan. 2 to request an electronic version of their 1099-G be posted to their Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) account.

Those who do not request an electronic 1099-G form will receive a paper copy sent to them at the end of January through the U.S. postal mail to the address listed on their MiWAM account. If you moved in the past year, they suggest that you update your mailing address in MiWAM to receive your tax form at the correct address.

More information about your options can be found by visiting their website.

