Michigan State Police to crack down on speed enforcement

By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are reporting an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Michigan’s Transportation Research Institute reports that the following speed-involved crashes and fatalities within the last year:

  • Ingham County had 525 crashes and 13 fatalities
  • Eaton County had 263 crashes and 2 fatalities
  • Jackson County had 448 crashes and 2 fatalities
  • Livingston County had 620 crashes and 2 fatalities

MSP is working to try and bring these numbers down. Officers already have a police presence on the freeways. They are also stepping up their focus on drivers speeding on roads during the holidays.

Recognizing the increased traffic flow and winter weather can bring bad road conditions, MSP has increased police presence during Thanksgiving and plans to for Christmas and New Years.

Officers refer to this as a wolfpack, where about five officers will be on a team to go out and show their presence over 3 miles. This would help people recognize their speed. Whether they pull someone over and ticket or not. The police presence helps to reduce the number of drivers speeding or is just a sign to slow down.

“When we do these details, they see four or five trooper cars stopped, they are really going to watch their speed so it doesn’t necessarily have to be a citation that slows down someone’s behavior,” said Trooper Scott Williams, First District Hometown Security Team. “Sometimes it’s just seeing the presence of the trooper cars. We call blue goose sitting on the freeway.”

Trooper Williams said he does see a change in people’s driving behavior when they spot a police vehicle.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
Mariah Risema
Recalled baby formula leads to Michigan family’s cancer diagnosis
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
Person types on computer keyboard
Michigan State of Emergency Relief Program is here to help
The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took...
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft

Latest News

Michigan State Police are reporting an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes since the...
MSP to crack down on speed enforcement
The fire took place on Seniors Court just off of Hawk Hollow Drive.
No injuries reported in Bath Township house fire
Fire engulfs home that was still under construction in Bath Township just before midnight on...
No injuries reported in Bath Township house fire
Windy With A Few Rain Showers Today