Michigan State Police are enhancing speed enforcement during winter months

By Kayla Jones and Taylor Gattoni
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are enhancing speed enforcement, especially these next few months. They noticed an 18.5% increase in traffic-related speed crashes in 2022 compared to 2021 and about another 10.5% is for ages 15 to 20 years old.

The State of Michigan reports 112,000 speeding tickets are given each day across the country and its to keep drivers safe.

MSP began increasing police presence on freeways and busy roads during Thanksgiving by increasing their police presence. This helps to decrease people’s speed on the road.

Amidst the rush of the holidays, Michigan State Police want to bring the crash rate down and want people to remember to slow down on the roads.

As traffic increases during the holiday, Michigan State Police are increasing their police presence on the freeways.

“We’re trying to find vehicles that are excessively more dangerous, like going high speeds. We’ll find on certain freeways here around Lansing, we’ll get speeds of 95 to 100, over 100 all of the time,” said Trooper Scott Williams, First District Hometown Security Team.

If you get pulled over for speeding, officers will run the plate, and registration to see if your insurance is good to go too.

It is important for police to be visible during higher volumes of traffic and when there are bad road conditions, especially during the winter months.

Michigan State Police plan to increase police presence until the end of February.

