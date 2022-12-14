Meridian Township deer cull to take place Jan. 1-Feb. 28

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A deer cull will take place in early 2023 in Meridian Township’s parks, land preserves and on private property with consent.

According to city officials, police will be firing guns in the evening and overnight hours from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28.

“This program is done in an effort to protect our community members from injury and property damage resulting from car/deer traffic crashes,” said Meridian Township Police Chief Ken Plaga. “Our community has a number of hotspots in this regard.”

Related: Michigan sees a rise in car-deer crashes

Signs will be posted that let people know when to expect hunters in the area.

The Township Board approved the deer cull in December 2020 as a means to reduce the population of white-tailed deer.

More information on the deer cull can be found on Meridian Township’s official website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.