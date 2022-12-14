Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn, police say

By Dylan Leatherwood and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina died after accidentally shooting himself while trying to make a U-turn, according to North Charleson Police.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun accidentally discharged around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, WCSC reported.

According to police, officers found O’Neal with a gunshot wound in the groin area.

A witness told police O’Neal was trying to make a U-turn but ultimately drove through a parking lot and hit an unoccupied vehicle.

“After reviewing all the facts and evidence, in this case, it was determined that the victim had an accidental firearm discharge while driving the vehicle, which culminated in the victim’s death,” police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

