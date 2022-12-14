Jason Whitens embracing U.P. connection with MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo

EASAT LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Graduate guard Jason Whitens knows the Breslin Center pretty well; he played there three times in the state finals as a member of the Powers North Central jets in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

He won all three of those games; in fact, he only lost one in his entire high school career.

Who knew that years later he’d be sharing the floor with another Yooper, MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo.

“It’s incredible and exciting knowing that we literally grew up 25 miles apart,” Whitens told News 10. “It was just cool knowing like the same history of where we came from and just having that kind of connection right off the bat.”

Whitens was recruited by Izzo, but at the time, it wasn’t a fit.

After a fulfilling career at Western Michigan University, Whitens transferred to his dream school: Michigan State.

MSU Graduate Guard Jason Whitens grew up a Spartan fan. (Jason Whitens)

“I’ve been a Michigan State fan my whole life,” he said. “There’s like a picture of me holding a ball a Michigan state ball when I was like four years old...it was always a dream to come here.”

He was able to reconnect with Izzo, and the two just clicked.

“He’s known for his toughness and the way he coaches and I walked into that that office and I wasn’t scared to present myself of who I am and what I’m all about,” Whitens said. “I just show them that I can be a Spartan, and I’ll be the best Spartan I can be for them.”

“I want to be the blue-collar team. I don’t want to be a white-collar team,” said Tom Izzo. “He’s the perfect guy to be one of the guys because it was his dream. You know, it was my dream to come here. It was his dream to play here. It was a good deal for both of us.”

This year, Whitens has seen a decent amount of action for the Spartans, stepping up in the absence of some key players.

“I feel like Jason Whitens has really come into his own,” said Pierre Brooks II, a sophomore guard. “He’s been great defensively for us and has really stepped up a lot.”

He’s grinding for East Lansing, and a fellow Yooper, without forgetting where he came from.

“Powers Michigan is tougher than Iron Mountain people.”

