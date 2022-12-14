Jackson County Courthouse to see closures

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - If you need to visit the Jackson County Courthouse soon, you should be prepared for some closures.

The 12th District Court is closing Friday from 1-4:30 p.m. for in-service training, Dec. 23, 26, 30 and Jan. 2 for the holidays, and Dec. 27-29 for case inventory.

The 4th Circuit Court, Probate and County Clerk will also be closed Dec. 23, 26, 30 and Jan. 2 for the holidays and Dec. 27-29 from 8 a.m. to noon for case inventory.

While public services will be unavailable, some services and case information can be found on the Jackson County Clerk website.

Probate Court information can be found here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
Mariah Risema
Recalled baby formula leads to Michigan family’s cancer diagnosis
Person types on computer keyboard
Michigan State of Emergency Relief Program is here to help
The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took...
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

bliss
Studio 10 Presents Extending Your Hair's Style with Bliss
bbk
Studio 10 Presents 10 Days BBK Day 10
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation
Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Jonesville Police...
Police seek man in Hillsdale County indecent exposure incident