Jackson County Courthouse to see closures

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - If you need to visit the Jackson County Courthouse soon, you should be prepared for some closures.

The 12th District Court is closing Friday from 1-4:30 p.m. for in-service training, Dec. 23, 26, 30 and Jan. 2 for the holidays, and Dec. 27-29 for case inventory.

The 4th Circuit Court, Probate and County Clerk will also be closed Dec. 23, 26, 30 and Jan. 2 for the holidays and Dec. 27-29 from 8 a.m. to noon for case inventory.

While public services will be unavailable, some services and case information can be found on the Jackson County Clerk website.

Probate Court information can be found here.

