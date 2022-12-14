Jackson Area Career Center adds online options for Adult Education program

The revised delivery of the curriculum was based on feedback from working students and those with families.(Jackson County Intermediate School District)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Adult Education at the Jackson Area Career Center is expanding its options for medical programs. This will make it easier for people to reach their career goals and build skills related to the healthcare industry.

The revised delivery of the curriculum was based on feedback from working students and those with families who wanted more options to meet their needs. Health career classes will start in January offering a variety of options, including online, in-person, and a hybrid of both.

Shorter and more frequent classes will be available while keeping the overall length the same.

Classes include the following:

  • Medical Assistant
  • Medical Office Assistant
  • Medical Insurance and Coding
  • Phlebotomy
  • Electrocardiography
  • Patient Care Technician

Pricing will now include books, a blood pressure kit, and national testing review materials.

The Career Center’s Adult Career Education program will also offer classes to enhance a hobby or a passion, including welding and auto body.

All classes are offered in the evening and take less than a year to complete.

Visit the Adult Career Education at the Jackson Area Career Center’s website at https://www.jcisd.org/adultcareered or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jaccadultcareered for more information.

