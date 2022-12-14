France Advances to World Cup Final

Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou cuts off and attack of France's Kylian Mbappe during the...
Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou cuts off and attack of France's Kylian Mbappe during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By Tim Staudt
Dec. 14, 2022
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) - France and Kylian Mbappé are headed back to the World Cup final for a much-anticipated matchup with Lionel Messi after ending Morocco’s historic run at soccer’s biggest tournament. France beat Africa’s first ever semifinalist 2-0 with Mbappé playing a part in goals by Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute and then substitute Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th. France will head into Sunday’s title match against Argentina looking to become the first team to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962. Mbappé has the chance to cement his status as soccer’s new superstar when he comes up against the 35-year-old Messi.

