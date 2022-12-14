First Alert Weather Forecast

Gusty winds diminish this morning
First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During the overnight hours wind gusts were near 40 MPH with a storm system moving north across Wisconsin. As the storm gradually moves farther away from Mid-Michigan the gusty winds will diminish this morning. The steady rainfall of the early morning hours will transition to widely scattered rain showers for most of today. High temperatures today will be in the low 40s and could drop a few degrees later in the afternoon. Tonight we will be partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few flurries. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s.

We transition into colder air for Friday and the weekend with high temperatures in the low 30s and overnight lows in the 20s. Snow showers are possible on and off Friday through the weekend across Mid-Michigan. Snow accumulations for the most part should be light through the weekend.

Monday through Wednesday will generally be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the 20s. Wednesday night and into Thursday we do potentially have a storm system that could bring accumulating snow to Mid-Michigan. Watch for updates on the mid-week snow over the next few days. Heading into Christmas weekend we may have high temperatures only in the teens with overnight lows in the single digits.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 15, 2022

  • Average High: 36º Average Low 24º
  • Lansing Record High: 64° 1971
  • Lansing Record Low: -13° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 59º 1933
  • Jackson Record Low: -13º 1917

