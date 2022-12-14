Defendant in first Boy Scouts of America case sentenced

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday that the first person to be convicted as a result of the ongoing Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation has been sentenced to years in prison.

51-year-old Mark Chapman of New York was sentenced according to his plea agreement before Judge Kathryn Viviano in Macomb County Circuit Court. He will serve two sentences of 12 to 20 years and 10 to 15 years, concurrently in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

“Regardless how much time has passed, or how difficult the circumstances of a case may be, I am committed to seeing justice delivered for survivors of sexual assault,” said Nessel. “Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that those who prey upon children will be punished. As our review of allegations made against adults in the Boy Scouts of America continues, I encourage those with information to come forward and share their story with the Department of Attorney General.”

Chapman previously pled guilty to the following charges:

One count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, with a sentence agreement of 12-20 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections, lifetime sex offender registration, and lifetime electronic monitoring as mandated by statute, and sex offender counseling.

One count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, with a sentence agreement of 10-15 years served in the Michigan Department of Corrections, lifetime sex offender registration, and sex offender counseling.

Chapman was charged for the abuse of two victims. In the first case, the abuse began in 2000 around the time the victim was 13 or 14 and continued until he was 17 years old and a senior in high school. The incidents occurred at the victim’s father’s house, at Chapman’s house, and at the local church. The second case involves a family member who was around 11 years old when the abuse by Chapman began. The abuse went on for years and often revolved around times that were designated as special opportunities for Chapman to spend time with the boy. Chapman was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Boy Scouts of America when the crimes were committed.

