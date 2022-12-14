CATA to implement service changes for winter break

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University and Lansing Community College are approaching the end of their fall semesters. Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is preparing for the semester’s end by implementing its service changes over the winter break and during the upcoming holidays.

Winter service changes go into effect on Dec. 19 and will continue through January 9.

You can prepare by checking ahead and seeing if your route has been affected.

Route 1 – Downtown Lansing/Meridian Mall Weekday departures from bus stops along downtowns Lansing’s Capitol Loop will continue to occur up to eight minutes later than usual Monday through Friday evening.

Route 12 – W. Michigan – Waverly – LCC West Service on this route will no longer change during breaks. Weekday service to LCC West remains available year-round.

Route 20 – South Harrison/Jolly/Dunckel The route will travel into Spartan Village during the break. Buses will travel into the MSU-CTC/Ramp 1 and serve the Shaw and Farm Boarding Center

Route 22 – MSU/Haslett/Okemos There is no change in service on this route. Buses will travel into the MSU-CTC/Ramp 1 and serve the Shaw and Farm Boarding Center.

Route 23 – MSU/Okemos/Haslett Weekday service between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. will be reduced to a 35- to 45-minute frequency. There is no change in Saturday service. Buses will travel into the MSU-CTC/Ramp 1 and serve the Shaw and Farm Boarding Center.

Route 24 – East Lansing/E. Lake Lansing Road Weekday service will operate on a 30-minute frequency rather than every 35 minutes. There is no change in weekend service.

Route 25 – North Harrison Weekday service will operate every 60 minutes rather than every 30 minutes. There is no change in weekend service.

Route 26 – Abbot/Chandler Weekday service will operate on a 45-minute frequency rather than every 10-12 minutes and conclude at 7:15 p.m. Saturday service ends at 7:15 p.m. There is no late-night service or change in Sunday service.

Route 32 – Commuter Lot/Snyder Hall/Clinical Center Campus service between MSU’s Commuter Lot, Snyder Hall and Clinical Center will operate at a 30-minute frequency, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. until 7:25 p.m.

Routes 30, 31, 33-36, 38, 39, Lot Link and Night Owl Services do not operate on MSU’s campus during the break.

CATA will end service early on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, and New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31

In observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays, CATA will not operate on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. The Spec-Tran office will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to assist with post-holiday ride reservations.

More information about the winter service changes can be found by visiting www.CATA.org.

