Brayden Lape wins fifth place on The Voice

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 22nd season of “The Voice” came to an end Tuesday with Michigan’s own Brayden Lape finishing in fifth place.

Communities across Michigan had supported Lape during his tenure on the show, including his hometown of Grass Lake, which called itself “Grass Lape.”

Lape had performed two songs Monday during the season finale of “The Voice” - Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind” and Corey Kent’s “Wild As Her.”

Prior to the finale, the 16-year-old high school sophomore said he couldn’t believe a small-town Michigander had the chance to win, let alone it being him.

During Tuesday’s finale, Lape performed Alan Jackson’s “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” with coach Blake Shelton.

