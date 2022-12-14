Brayden Lape wins fifth place on The Voice

Brayden Lape
Brayden Lape(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 22nd season of “The Voice” came to an end Tuesday with Michigan’s own Brayden Lape finishing in fifth place.

Communities across Michigan had supported Lape during his tenure on the show, including his hometown of Grass Lake, which called itself “Grass Lape.”

Background: 'Grass Lape' - Michigan teen finalist on The Voice sees hometown support

Lape had performed two songs Monday during the season finale of “The Voice” - Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind” and Corey Kent’s “Wild As Her.”

Prior to the finale, the 16-year-old high school sophomore said he couldn’t believe a small-town Michigander had the chance to win, let alone it being him.

During Tuesday’s finale, Lape performed Alan Jackson’s “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” with coach Blake Shelton.

