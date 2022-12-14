All Transfers To Iowa

By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan tight end Erick All announced Wednesday he is transferring to play at Iowa next fall. All will join his quarterback of a year ago Cade McNamara, who transferred to Iowa a week ago. The two were co captains for Michigan this season but struggled with injuries. The two hooked up for the game winning touchdown in 2021 at Penn State to help Michigan rally for a 21-17 victory. They would only face Michigan next season in the Big Ten championship game. Iowa does host Michigan State on September 30th.

