2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say

The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90...
The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90 when they encountered an armed woman.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Two Bay St. Louis Police officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning. Officials said it happened around 4:30 a.m.

The officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials said the woman shot both officers before killing herself.

One officer died at the scene, while the other was treated for injuries. That second officer has since died, authorities said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating and gathering evidence.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
Mariah Risema
Recalled baby formula leads to Michigan family’s cancer diagnosis
Person types on computer keyboard
Michigan State of Emergency Relief Program is here to help
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took...
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft

Latest News

CATA to implement service changes for winter break
GRAPHIC WARNING: A former soldier tells some of the crimes he says he witnessed.
GRAPHIC: Russian soldier who defected talks about Ukraine war
FILE - This photo shows Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Senate leaders said...
Lawmakers announce ‘framework’ on bill to keep government open
Benefits of orange juice
A windy Wednesday and rising orange juice prices