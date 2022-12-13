Your Health: Infertility issues and options

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’ve been trying to have a baby but are having problems conceiving, you are not alone. There are many treatment options including in vitro fertilization, or IVF.

But what about those women who suffer from other conditions that are not treatable? Until now, they were faced with surrogacy or adoption.

But finally, little Indy Pearl Edwards made her appearance in the world. It took her parents three years to reach this moment.

“It’s still surreal to me,” said mom Kayla Edwards. “I get to wake up with her every morning and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re mine forever.’” Kayla was born with uterine-factory infertility. Her uterus just didn’t function correctly.

“Uterine-factory infertility has for a long, long time been considered the last barrier of infertility,” said Dr. Liza Johannesson, a Gynecological Surgeon at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. “These are women that thought that they would never, ever become pregnant and carry a child and they adapted their lives to that, but it was devastating for them.”

It was an untreatable condition - until recently.

“A uterine transplantation will give you the ability to carry a pregnancy and to deliver your own child,” Dr. Johannesson said.

Dr. Johannesson is part of a team studying whether a uterine transplant from either a living or deceased donor, is a good option for women like Kayla. They found that out of 33 women who received a transplant, 21 babies have been born.

“When you can actually get them pregnant and then deliver, the amount of joy you, you can’t describe that,” said Dr. Johannesson. “It’s fantastic.”

Three months after her uterine transplant, Kayla tried her first round of IVF. It didn’t work.

Two more rounds, still no pregnancy.

Then their last try, with their last embryo.

“I didn’t even think I was pregnant. I had no symptoms. I was like, it didn’t work,” Kayla said. “And I remember taking a pregnancy test and literally having a panic attack. Like, oh my gosh, we saw the words, pregnant and it was amazing. I feel like I’m literally holding a miracle every day.”

The best candidates for a uterine transplant are healthy women between the ages of 20 and 40. After having the baby, women can decide whether to try for a second child or have the transplanted uterus removed.

