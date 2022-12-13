Win a $100 gas card from American 1 Credit Union

Find out how you can win a $100 gas card from American 1 Credit Union and more prizes!
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10.

Day 8 of Christmas Giveaways leads us to American 1 Credit Union!

They gave us the clue to the eighth day of giveaways.

CLUE #7: What is American 1′s current rate for new, used and refinanced auto loans?

Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on https://www.american1cu.org

Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.

We will announce the winner of Day 8 of Christmas Giveaways on Wednesday in WILX’s 6PM newscast.

The winner of Day 8 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $100 gas card from American 1 Credit Union plus the prizes from Day 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7.

On Wednesday, during the WILX 5pm newscast, you will hear the clue you need to enter for Day 9 of Christmas Giveaways.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
One man shot twice in Lansing
Michigan communities explore alternatives to road salt
Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternatives
Mariah Risema
Recalled baby formula leads to Michigan family’s cancer diagnosis
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home

Latest News

A year with Frog and Toad
Riverwalk Theatre Presents A Year with Frog and Toad
Mert's Meats Giveaway
Win a $50 gift card to Mert’s Speciality Meats!
Adam Pascal from "Pretty Woman: The Musical"
“Pretty Woman: The Musical” Comes to Wharton Center
Capital City Market Giveaway Thumbnail
Win a $50 gift card to Capital City Market!