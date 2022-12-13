Win a $100 gas card from American 1 Credit Union

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10.

Day 8 of Christmas Giveaways leads us to American 1 Credit Union!

They gave us the clue to the eighth day of giveaways.

CLUE #7: What is American 1′s current rate for new, used and refinanced auto loans?

Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on https://www.american1cu.org

Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.

We will announce the winner of Day 8 of Christmas Giveaways on Wednesday in WILX’s 6PM newscast.

The winner of Day 8 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $100 gas card from American 1 Credit Union plus the prizes from Day 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7.

On Wednesday, during the WILX 5pm newscast, you will hear the clue you need to enter for Day 9 of Christmas Giveaways.

