Recalled baby formula leads to Michigan family’s cancer diagnosis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The parents of a baby girl in Grand Rapids believe the large baby formula recall may have saved her life.

When the recalled formula made their baby sick, the family ended up in the emergency room, where they discovered she had stage four cancer. She’s expected to receive treatments for the next two years.

Her parents believe if it had not been for the recalled formula, they may not have discovered Mariah’s cancer until it was too late.

Further tests revealed Mariah had fluid on her brain and needed emergency surgery.

Her father, Jared Ritsema, lost his job due to the time he spent at the hospital. The family said he has dedicated every minute to his daughter.

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses and costs. You can donate here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.