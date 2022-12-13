Public comment period extended for Michigan Air National Guard airspace reconfiguration

The Michigan Air National Guard landed a plane on Highway M-28 east of Munising for a training exercise.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Originally opened on Nov. 15 for 30 days, the public comment period has been extended for the Michigan Air National Guard’s proposal to reconfigure charted airspace available for military aircrew training. It has been extended until Jan. 14.

“Extending the public comment period for this proposal will give us time for more listening and discussion with community groups, citizens and stakeholders upon request,” said Brig. Gen. Bryan Teff, assistant adjutant general and commander of the Michigan Air National Guard. “Public comment has always been an extremely important part of the process to formalize this proposal, and it will remain so.”

Under the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA), 30 days is the standard public comment period length for environmental analysis. That duration can be extended.

The proposal is a culmination of years-long coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Guard Bureau and local communities to modify existing military operating areas (MOAs) at low and medium altitudes and create some new MOAs on a limited basis within the Alpena Special Use Airspace (SUA). The process has been conducted in compliance with the NEPA.

For more information or questions, you can contact the Michigan National Guard public affairs office at mailto:ng.mi.miarng.list.pao@mail.mil.

