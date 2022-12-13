Potterville Seeking New Football Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dave Matthews is stepping down after five seasons as head football coach at Potterville High School. Potterville had a 1-8 record this past fall and has struggled with 13 consecutive losing seasons. The school will offer a junior varsity team only next fall.

