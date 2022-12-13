Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing reopens for winter

City officials said construction on the stretch will resume in spring 2023.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Lansing are going to find it easier to travel through the city.

Starting Tuesday, a stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue - between Mount Hope Avenue and Health Care Court - will be reopened for winter. The road has been reconfigured into two lanes, one in each direction.

