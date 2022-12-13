New funding can help address teacher shortages in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Efforts to combat teacher shortages are expanding across Michigan to find new teachers from within schools.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state legislatures agreed in 2022 to $575 million in funds for a range of efforts to hire teachers. These investments come from across the state, according to the Michigan Department of Education on Tuesday.

$175 million of the $575 million appropriated in the FY23 budget upon negotiations by Governor Whitmer and state legislatures is for Grow Your Own programs for school support staff to become teachers.

$305 million is for scholarships paying tuition and other costs of higher education. This means up to $10,000 per year for eligible teachers. $50 million of the funds is for student-teacher allowances to pay $9,600 of each semester for work. Meanwhile, $10 million is for intermediate school districts to recruit and hire career and technical education (CTE) instructors.

“We need to encourage members of our school communities to consider developing and using their talents as proud Michigan educators,” Whitmer said. “That’s why I’ve worked hard to build Michigan’s teacher pipeline with investments in Grow Your Own programs, student teacher stipends, and more. This new funding will make a difference for students in communities across Michigan and bring high-quality educators into the profession. It is crucial for the state to support our next generation of educators as they invest in their local schools, and I am committed to continuing our work to attract and retain high quality educators.”

The Grow Your Own programs support Michigan’s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan’s goal to increase the number of teachers in areas affected by shortages by providing funding for school employees to seek certification or additional endorsements.

