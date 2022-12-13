NBA Trophy Named After Jordan

By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
-The NBA Most Valuable Player award has been renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy. The league made that announcement Tuesday and unveiled the redesigned award. The trophy has been named for Maurice Podoloff for about six decades. Jordan won the trophy that was named for Podoloff five times. But now the league’s best player each year will receive a trophy named for the six-time champion.

