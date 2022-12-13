In My View: Lions on a mission this season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wow such excitement in December for the Detroit Lions.

They could win their final four games and still miss the playoffs but at least they still have a mission this season. Three of the final four games are on the road and all outside in harsh weather more than likely so it might not be a surprise if the weather alone slows down the Lions’ red-hot offense.

The Lions have played 8 of their first 13 games at home, so how they fare outdoors in the cold weather in the final three road games will go a long way toward determining what kind of an end result to this season we will see in my view.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.