MSU Swim and Dive lawsuit ‘substantially likely to succeed’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State swimmers and divers are moving forward with their lawsuit against the university. It comes after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the university’s appeal Monday.

This all stems from a decision by the university to discontinue the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams after the 2021 season. A district court ruled in August, Michigan State University is likely in violation of Title IX.

Kasey Venn’s freshman year included setting a varsity record and having her team removed as a varsity sport.

She said, “It’s hard, obviously. Every day I think about where I could’ve been, where the team could’ve been.”

Venn is now a senior, but she’s sticking around for a fifth year in hopes of the team’s return. The team is speaking at the Board of Trustees meeting on Friday to apply pressure.

“We have our guard up a little bit, but after our meeting last week with interim President Woodruff, I am hopeful,” said Venn. “She seems to be really receptive and seems to care about us as people. Which I didn’t see that from Stanley.”

The clock is ticking because after the Supreme Court declined to hear MSU’s case, the school has two weeks to put a compliance plan together for Title IX.

“This is one of those very nuanced legal things, and it’s kind of hard for people to understand sometimes,” said Lori Bullock, the team’s lawyer.

The team is working to prove their removal as a varsity sport created unequal opportunities for male and female athletes at the school. A preliminary hearing ruled that the swim and dive members were substantially likely to win their case.

MSU said in a comment to News 10, “While disappointed, we accept the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision. Over the coming days and weeks, MSU will focus on the trial court proceedings, including the submission of a compliance plan.”

The university has to come up with a plan to correct the Title IX issues found. The school also has to either settle or see the team in court in January.

