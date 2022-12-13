MSU Police and East Lansing Police team up for a winter coat drive

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Police and East Lansing Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Team are encouraging community members to donate new and gently used outdoor coats.

Items collected will be donated to local non-profits for distribution. Donations can be dropped off at MSU Police Department’s lobby, located at 120 Red Cedar Rd, East Lansing.

Coat donations will be collected starting Dec. 18 and ending Jan. 25 by 11:00 a.m.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.