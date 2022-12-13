Michigan State of Emergency Relief Program is here to help

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you are at risk of losing your home, need help with home repairs and weatherization, or if you need some help keeping your electricity and heat on, you can get the resources you need.

The State Emergency Relief and Weatherization Assistance Program combines financial assistance and contracts with a network of nonprofit organizations to help low-income households.

Immediate help may be available if you are facing conditions of extreme hardship or emergencies threatening your health and safety.

Emergency support’s goal is to help those who are normally able to make ends meet but occasionally need help with emergency situations. The Health and Human Services Resource website does state that emergency support is not an appropriate solution to ongoing or chronic financial difficulties. For ongoing reductions to your energy expenses, officials encourage you to check out the Weatherization Assistance Program.

More information on assistance with home repairs, heat and utility bills, relocation, home ownership, burials, home energy, and more can be found by visiting the Health and Human Services Resource website.

Eligibility requirements for available programs are listed here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.