Michigan saves money by reducing its carbon footprint

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - At least $53 million is how much taxpayers are saving through the state’s commitment to be more energy efficient.

The Department of Technology, Management, and Budget challenged itself to lead by example. They installed smart lighting controls and LED lights at the state’s general services building, we got a look today. They reduced the number of light fixtures by 75%. They put in motion daylight sensors.

The environmental impact is a huge savings of 739,000 pounds of carbon dioxide.

In dollars and cents, their bill will be 77,000 dollars lower annually.

Michael Turnquist is the Senior Deputy Director for the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget.

“We manage a great number of properties, 40 plus properties that are considered DTMB buildings, anything from office space to data centers to warehouses like this,” said Turnquist. “We look to reduce our operating costs, make great decisions to lower that operating cost, invest in new tech, and support sustainability, we are always looking to lower our carbon footprint.”

For their efforts, this morning, consumers energy gave the state of Michigan a big energy rebate check for 110,000 dollars.

