Meridian Police remind shoppers to stay safe during the holidays

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are reminding people to stay safe while shopping in person and online.

The Meridian Township Police wrote a list of things people should be aware of while they shop during the holiday season in December. They said that people need to take extra precautions with personal information and purchases to protect themselves.

For shopping in stores, people need to keep items like purses close to them and wallets in their front pockets in case of theft. Money should also not be taken out until people are asked to do so.

“Use only one credit card,” said Meridian Township Police. “Remember the 2013 Target breach? Should something similar occur, you can reduce the risk of having multiple cards compromised.”

Police said to always check your receipts and bank statements. Meanwhile, people should not argue over an item they want to buy.

Meridian Police also listed off safety tips for being in your car. To avoid an accident, be patient when looking for a parking space. People should not speed up to catch that empty spot. Meanwhile, shoppers should park in well-lit areas and look around and under their car before approaching it after shopping.

To avoid people attempting to rob cars of recently bought items, police said people should keep their shopping bags out of plain sight like in their trunks.

Online shoppers can be at risk to and should take these precautions:

• “Stick to retailers you know and, preferably, have shopped with before.

• Research a business you haven’t purchased from before by checking customer reviews or complaints with the Better Business Bureau.

• Never commit to a deal that seems too good to be true.

• Avoid using a debit card since dispute reimbursements may be less than credit cards.”

