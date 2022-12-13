First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today the large area of low pressure we have been tracking since late last week will be approaching the Great Lakes region. Heavy snowfall is possible over the next few days across the Upper Peninsula and Northern Lower Michigan. For us in Mid-Michigan this storm will mainly be a rainmaker with gusty winds at times today through tomorrow.

Today we are mostly cloudy and a few rain showers will be possible during the daylight hours. Don’t be surprised if you see a snowflake or two mixed with any raindrops this morning. Most of the day will actually be dry. High temperatures today climb to the upper 30s. Wind gusts near 30 MPH will be possible today. Tonight a quarter to half inch of rain is possible. Wind gusts near 40 MPH will be possible overnight, too. Temperatures will hold nearly steady tonight with readings in the mid to upper 30s. The steady rain should depart the area Thursday morning. Widely scattered rain showers will be possible Thursday afternoon. We may see a few breaks in the clouds, too on Thursday. It remains windy Thursday with high temperatures in the low 40s. Thursday night and Friday widely scattered snow showers are possible on the back side of this storm. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid 30s.

The weekend promises high temperatures near 30º with snow showers at times. We are still expecting colder air for the end of next week with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens heading into Christmas weekend. If you want a White Christmas, we do have a snowmaker to watch one week from today that brings the possibility of accumulating snow... Stay Tuned.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 14, 2022

Average High: 36º Average Low 24º

Lansing Record High: 60° 1975

Lansing Record Low: -18° 1904

Jackson Record High: 66º 1975

Jackson Record Low: -12º 1904

