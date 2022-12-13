East Lansing Police to bring back its Citizens Police Academy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Applications are open for the East Lansing Police Department’s (ELPD) Citizens Police Academy. Community members are encouraged to apply for the 10-week course by January 18 or until the class is full.

Those interested must meet be 18 years of age or older and affiliated with East Lansing. This includes being a full-time resident, student, business owner, or some community connection. The Citizens Police Academy is free and open to all who are eligible.

ELPD hopes to have a diverse cross-section of the community be a part of the 2023 course, said the City of Lansing website.

The class size is limited to 15 to 20 individuals. ELPD will conduct a background check on each applicant and notify selected applicants prior to the start of the course.

In 10 weekly sessions, community members will be presented with the working knowledge of a police department. The sessions will feature both classroom and hands-on instruction, covering a variety of topics. Including use of force, patrol procedures, criminal investigations, neighborhood watch, disaster preparedness, a K9 Unit demonstration, and more.

The academy will meet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday from January 24 to April 18 (no class on March 7).

Questions can be directed to ELPD Lt. Adrian Ojerio at aojerio@elpolice.com.

