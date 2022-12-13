East Lansing announces office closures for the holidays

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Offices will be closing during the holidays according to The City of East Lansing.

Closures include:

- East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW), and East Lansing 54B District Court will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, reopening on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

These offices will also be closed Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2, reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

- The East Lansing Public Library (ELPL) will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23-Monday, Dec. 26, reopening on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The ELPL will also be closed from Friday, Dec. 30-Monday, Jan. 2. It will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

- The East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC) will be closed Friday, Dec. 23-Monday, Dec. 26, reopening on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

ELHCC will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31-Monday, Jan. 2, reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

- The Prime Time Seniors Program will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23-Monday, Jan. 2, reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The city said the closures will not affect refuse and curbside recycling from Friday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 30. Meanwhile no bulk item pickup on Monday, Dec. 26, or Monday, Jan. 2. People living in East Lansing can throw away extra refuse without the use of yellow city bags and will be collected on normal collection days.

For people looking to recycle their Christmas trees after the holidays, recycling begins Dec. 27 and collection will continue until Jan. 13. Trees can be dropped off at:

Patriarche Park; parking lot on Alton Road

Emerson Park; Arbor Drive entrance

Fine Park; parking lot at Winchester Drive

Valley Court Park; south of Valley Court Community Center

White Memorial Park; parking lot at Pebblebrook Lane

The city also said they will be offering free downtown parking on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day, You can view more parking details in East Lansing on the city’s website.

