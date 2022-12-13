Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 13,043 new cases, 181 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,963,404 cases and 40,508 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone up this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 13,043 new cases of COVID and 181 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,863 cases per day, an increase from last week’s 1,703 average.

State totals now sit at 2,963,404 cases and 40,508 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,068 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 975 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Dec. 20.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,636211138.2
Eaton County27,560417126.1
Ingham County66,058821116.3
Jackson County41,820585142.0
Shiawassee County17,147230118.9

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
One man shot twice in Lansing
Michigan communities explore alternatives to road salt
Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternatives
Mariah Risema
Recalled baby formula leads to Michigan family’s cancer diagnosis
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home

Latest News

Until now, women who suffer from conditions that are not treatable were faced with surrogacy or...
Your Health: Infertility issues and options
A warning, this "Your Health" video segment does show childbirth.
Your Health: Infertility issues and options no
Detect is recalling three lots of its COVID-19 tests.
COVID tests recalled over false negative concerns
Respiratory illness cases spiked following the Thanksgiving holiday, and health officials are...
Cities urge residents to mask up as triple virus threat surges