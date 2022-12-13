Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 13,043 new cases, 181 deaths over past 7 days
State totals now sit at 2,963,404 cases and 40,508 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone up this week.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 13,043 new cases of COVID and 181 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,863 cases per day, an increase from last week’s 1,703 average.
As of Tuesday, 1,068 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 975 hospitalized a week ago.
The next update will be Dec. 20.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|COVID-related deaths
|New cases per 100,000 people
|Clinton County
|16,636
|211
|138.2
|Eaton County
|27,560
|417
|126.1
|Ingham County
|66,058
|821
|116.3
|Jackson County
|41,820
|585
|142.0
|Shiawassee County
|17,147
|230
|118.9
