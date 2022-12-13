Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 13,043 new cases, 181 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone up this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 13,043 new cases of COVID and 181 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,863 cases per day, an increase from last week’s 1,703 average.

State totals now sit at 2,963,404 cases and 40,508 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,068 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 975 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Dec. 20.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,636 211 138.2 Eaton County 27,560 417 126.1 Ingham County 66,058 821 116.3 Jackson County 41,820 585 142.0 Shiawassee County 17,147 230 118.9

