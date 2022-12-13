Civil rights activist John Lewis to be honored on US Postal stamp next year

John Lewis will be honored on a U.S. postage stamp next year.
John Lewis will be honored on a U.S. postage stamp next year.(U.S. Postal Service)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late civil rights trailblazer and congressman John Lewis with a stamp in 2023.

The Forever Stamp will show Lewis in 2013 from a photograph taken by Marco Grob for an issue of Time Magazine.

The Georgia Democrat was a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March on Washington.

Lewis dedicated his life to activism, spending more than three decades of his life fighting for civil rights.

Lewis died in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will also be honored on a USPS postage stamp in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
One man shot twice in Lansing
Michigan communities explore alternatives to road salt
Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternatives
Mariah Risema
Recalled baby formula leads to Michigan family’s cancer diagnosis
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home

Latest News

Community members are encouraged to apply for the 10-week course by January 18
East Lansing Police to bring back its Citizens Police Academy
East Lansing to see enhanced police presence
East Lansing Police to bring back its Citizens Police Academy
New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
City officials said construction on the stretch will resume in spring 2023.
Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing reopens for winter
Michigan State must disclose deals with 2 big sports donors