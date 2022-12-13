City of Lansing presents Participatory Budget Nights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join Mayor Andy Schor at the City of Lansing’s Participatory Budget Nights. Community members will have the opportunity to learn more about the City’s budget process and share their ideas on priorities for the year of 2024.

Upcoming Participatory Budget Nights include the following dates:

December 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Fire Station #4, 1435 E. Miller Rd.

January 15, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Tabernacle of David Church, 2645 W Holmes Rd.

February 9, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Neighborhood Empowerment Center, 600 W. Maple St.

Get more information by contacting the Department of Neighborhoods, Arts and Citizen Engagement, Robin Anderson-King at 517-483-4293.

