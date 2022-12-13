Cards’ Murray Out For Season

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field during the team’s first offensive drive after a knee injury Monday night in Arizona’s game against the New England Patriots. The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket on the third play of the game and ran to his right. He tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but instead fell to the grass in obvious pain. The Cardinals confirmed the knee injury and said the quarterback would not return.

