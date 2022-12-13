The calm before the storm and bidding on Twitter items

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk with more on the calm before the storm.

Seth Wells joins to look at the trending headlines including the body of an American journalist being returned to the U.S., how you can get items from Twitter HQ, and Brayden Lape shines on night one of The Voice finale. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming up on News 10 Today at 11.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 13, 2022

  • Average High: 36º Average Low 24º
  • Lansing Record High: 63° 2015
  • Lansing Record Low: -10° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 61º 2015
  • Jackson Record Low: -3º 2000

