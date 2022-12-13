AG Nessel supports FCC proposal to prevent ‘robotexts’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel supported a proposal from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that could help lessen unwanted text messages or “robotexts” that come from scammers.

The proposal would require mobile wireless providers to block texts from invalid, unassigned, or unused numbers, and from numbers on a Do Not Originate (DNO) list. AG Nessel said scammers are moving to use robot texts to run scams like spam calls and spam texts,

“Robotexts are increasingly used by bad actors in the face of effective law enforcement efforts targeting illegal robocalls,” said Nessel. “Text messaging is the preferred mode of communication for many consumers, and deceptive robotexts exploit consumers’ trust in the information they receive via text. I have made it a priority to protect Michigan residents from robocalls and I am taking a stand against robotexts, which put consumers in danger of becoming victims. The best way to combat these texts is to block them at the network level. I stand with my colleagues in supporting the FCC’s efforts to bring illegal text message enforcement in line with illegal robocalls.”

In 2020, scammers stole more than $86 million through fraudulent text messages. In 2021, the FCC got 15,000 complaints from people about unwanted text messages.

51 attorney generals support the FCC’s proposal and asked them to continue pushing the wireless industry to create technology that can know if the texts they receive are from fraudulent numbers so officials can investigate where the text came from.

