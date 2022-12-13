AG Nessel supports FCC proposal to prevent ‘robotexts’

(MGN)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel supported a proposal from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that could help lessen unwanted text messages or “robotexts” that come from scammers.

The proposal would require mobile wireless providers to block texts from invalid, unassigned, or unused numbers, and from numbers on a Do Not Originate (DNO) list. AG Nessel said scammers are moving to use robot texts to run scams like spam calls and spam texts,

“Robotexts are increasingly used by bad actors in the face of effective law enforcement efforts targeting illegal robocalls,” said Nessel. “Text messaging is the preferred mode of communication for many consumers, and deceptive robotexts exploit consumers’ trust in the information they receive via text. I have made it a priority to protect Michigan residents from robocalls and I am taking a stand against robotexts, which put consumers in danger of becoming victims. The best way to combat these texts is to block them at the network level. I stand with my colleagues in supporting the FCC’s efforts to bring illegal text message enforcement in line with illegal robocalls.”

In 2020, scammers stole more than $86 million through fraudulent text messages. In 2021, the FCC got 15,000 complaints from people about unwanted text messages.

51 attorney generals support the FCC’s proposal and asked them to continue pushing the wireless industry to create technology that can know if the texts they receive are from fraudulent numbers so officials can investigate where the text came from.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
One man shot twice in Lansing
Michigan communities explore alternatives to road salt
Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternatives
Mariah Risema
Recalled baby formula leads to Michigan family’s cancer diagnosis
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home

Latest News

East Lansing announces office closures for the holidays
Lawmakers move to ban TikTok in U.S.
Larger system moves in Wednesday, Tik Tok faces possible US ban
New funding can help address teacher shortages in Michigan
crickets
Studio 10 Presents 10 Days Cricket's Home Furnishings Day 9