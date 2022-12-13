3 Michigan schools will receive $10K each to bring computer science into their classrooms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 10th Hour of Code partnered with DonorsChoose to award $1 million to U.S. schools to help more students get access to computer science. 102 schools received $10,000 each to bring computer science into their classrooms. Three of those schools receiving the funding are from Michigan. Ithaca Jr./Sr. High School, Southfield Arts and Technology HS, and Melvindale High School for being named recipients of the CS Leaders Prize.

According to Code.org, the CS Leaders Prize recognizes schools that are working hard to recover from the challenges that the education system has gone through over the past two years and support their goals to establish or expand access to computer science for students in their own classrooms and in school districts.

The winning schools will be adding a new computer science course in the 2023-2024 school year. More than 55,000 students will be impacted with many being in underserved areas. The teachers in each winning school will receive a no-cost scholarship to attend Code.org’s Professional Learning Program.

Congratulations to Ithaca Jr./Sr. High School, Southfield Arts and Technology HS, and Melvindale High School for being named recipients of the CS Leaders Prize. Way to Code! https://t.co/6ZeuPlanke — Michigan Dept of Ed (@mieducation) December 7, 2022

