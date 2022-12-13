3 Michigan schools will receive $10K each to bring computer science into their classrooms

These schools were named recipients of the CS Leaders Prize.
(PRNewswire)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 10th Hour of Code partnered with DonorsChoose to award $1 million to U.S. schools to help more students get access to computer science. 102 schools received $10,000 each to bring computer science into their classrooms. Three of those schools receiving the funding are from Michigan. Ithaca Jr./Sr. High School, Southfield Arts and Technology HS, and Melvindale High School for being named recipients of the CS Leaders Prize.

According to Code.org, the CS Leaders Prize recognizes schools that are working hard to recover from the challenges that the education system has gone through over the past two years and support their goals to establish or expand access to computer science for students in their own classrooms and in school districts.

The winning schools will be adding a new computer science course in the 2023-2024 school year. More than 55,000 students will be impacted with many being in underserved areas. The teachers in each winning school will receive a no-cost scholarship to attend Code.org’s Professional Learning Program.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
One man shot twice in Lansing
Michigan communities explore alternatives to road salt
Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternatives
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took...
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft

Latest News

City of Lansing presents Participatory Budget Nights
Person types on computer keyboard
Michigan State of Emergency Relief Program is here to help
Community members are encouraged to apply for the 10-week course by January 18
East Lansing Police to bring back its Citizens Police Academy
WILX News 10 Now Desk
The calm before the storm and bidding on Twitter items