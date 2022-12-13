2 teens arrested following pursuit in Kent County

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A pursuit involving four potentially stolen vehicles ended with the arrest of two young teen boys Monday morning in Kent County.

According to authorities, Kent County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling near the intersection of 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue at about 3 a.m. when they saw three vehicles enter the Crossings Apartment complex at a high rate of speed.

The vehicles matched the description of recently stolen vehicles, so a perimeter was set up around the complex.

When a sergeant approached the now-four vehicles, they took off. An assisting deputy down the street was able to deploy spike strips, which hit three of the four vehicles.

Authorities said the four vehicles split up and one was pursued northbound on Kalamazoo Avenue until it lost control and crashed in Grand Rapids. The Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy exited the vehicle, were evaluated by medical staff and arrested.

The Kentwood and Grand Rapids police departments were able to find and recover two of the vehicles that had been abandoned, but a white Ford Fusion believed to be stolen is still outstanding.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the location of the Ford is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125.

