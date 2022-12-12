Win a $50 gift card to Mert’s Speciality Meats!

Find out how you can win a $50 gift card to Mert’s Speciality Meats and more prizes!
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10.

Day 7 of Christmas Giveaways leads us to Mert’s Specialty Meats!

They gave us the clue to the seventh day of giveaways.

CLUE #7: How many different trays can you order for your holiday party at Mert’s Specialty Meats?

Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on https://mertsspecialtymeats.com

Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.

We will announce the winner of Day 7 of Christmas Giveaways on Tuesday in WILX 6PM newscast.

The winner of Day 7 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $50 in-store gift card to Mert’s Specialty Meats plus the prizes from Day 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6.

On Tuesday, during the WILX 5pm newscast, you will hear the clue you need to enter for Day 8 of Christmas Giveaways.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

